Monday Morning Video Forecast

Monday morning's commute will be accompanied by heavy rain showers and storms.

Today & Tonight: After starting off your Monday with rain, skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Lingering showers look likely through much of the morning and the chance to see a scattered storm remains into late afternoon and evening. We have the potential to reach the upper-80s to near 90° for a high temperature depending on rain and cloud cover.

Overnight, rain chances decrease but partly cloudy skies remain. Lows will be in the 70s.

Up Next: Storm chances remain throughout the work week, with a gradual decrease in coverage each day after Monday. High temperatures remain to the lower 90s through most of the week.

Another push of dry air will arrive on Friday which will drop the humidity and get rid of rain chances. This will set us up for a warm, dry, and, less humid weekend.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe is the only active tropical system as of this writing with maximum winds at 50 mph. Philippe is in the central Atlantic, moving west-northwest at about 10 mph. The storm will keep this motion for the time being, but will take more of a northwesterly turn by Wednesday. There are still questions as to where Philippe goes in the long-term. That said, there is no threat to Louisiana in the foreseeable future.

There are a couple of tropical waves to watch as well. An area of low pressure several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands may gradually develop into a tropical depression by mid-week. The system is generally moving west-northwest across the tropical Atlantic.

Another area of disorganized storms is located over the southeast Gulf of Mexico just north of the Yucatan Peninsula. Any development would occur slowly as the system drifts westward. By mid-week, the environment will render the system incapable of future development. Chances of this tropical wave organizing into something stronger are limited at a 10% chance to see organization over the next 7 days.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

