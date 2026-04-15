Monday evening video forecast

The steady weather pattern continues with only a subtle rise in heat, sending highs closer to 90° by late week. Some improvement in temperatures will come over the weekend with the arrival of another cold front.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As skies clear out, temperatures will quickly fall through the 70s during the evening. This will set up a comfortably mild morning in the low to mid-60s. Patchy fog or low clouds may develop around daybreak, particularly near river basins and areas north of I-12. That would quickly burn off after sunrise. The rest of Tuesday looks partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s.

Up Next: The toasty pattern, along with limited rain chances, will hold at least through Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by the end of the week, with a few neighborhoods possibly tagging 90° on occasion. Should Baton Rouge hit 90°, that would be a little more than three weeks ahead of schedule. With numerous outdoor events over the weekend, such as the Blues Festival, French Quarter Fest, and LSU Baseball, make sure hydration becomes a part of the routine. Sunscreen will also be important. Mid-April sun packs the same punch as mid-August sunlight, resulting in burns in as little as 20-30 minutes in direct sunlight.

The warm pattern will finally budge late Saturday and into Sunday as another cold front arrives. It may kick up a handful of showers in the process, but not enough to cause a washout. Although rain totals look insignificant this time, the frontal passage will briefly knock temperatures down on Sunday.

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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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