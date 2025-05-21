Monday evening video forecast

The summer-like conditions will continue this week, with heat and humidity making itself known. A mid-week front will bring a few changes.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Not much relief is expected tonight, as lows will bottom out in the middle 70s. Clouds will be prevalent in the morning hours, but should break up a good bit in the afternoon and evening. Highs will once again make it to the lower 90s, with high humidity making it feel very uncomfortable.

Up Next: Wednesday, the weather gets a little more interesting. A "cool front" will roll through the area during the early morning hours, delivering some spotty to isolated showers. After it passes, temperatures will only take a minor dip. Highs will be virtually unchanged, while lows will get into the mid to upper 60s. Thankfully, humidity levels at the end of the week will be a bit lower.

Moisture in the atmosphere will increase again as we head into Memorial Day weekend. This means increasing humidity, and maybe even some pop up showers and storms. Check back in throughout the workweek for more details on the upcoming weekend's forecast.

