Monday evening video forecast

The dry streak continues in the Capital Area. Temperatures also inch higher, possibly flirting with record warmth by the end of the workweek.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With dry air and clear skies in place, expect temperatures to fall quickly after nightfall. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-50s early Tuesday in Baton Rouge. Some thin high clouds might be noticeable on Tuesday, but plenty of sun will get through. With mostly sunny skies, it will warm up quickly. Look for a high temperature in the mid-80s during the afternoon. Humidity will not be a concern.

Up Next: The sky maintains the similar sunny appearance through the rest of the workweek, but temperatures will climb higher. Although latest Storm Station forecast explicitly calls for upper-80s late this week, it's hard to rule out 90° readings entirely. It's also worth noting that record highs hover right around 90° this time of year. A few records might be in danger.

The dry streak also appears to continue for the time being. If no rain occurs by the end of the month, October 2024 will go down as one of the top 10 driest. The Storm Station will be keeping an eye on the drought status as a result. The next update comes on Thursday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Oscar became a weak tropical storm on Sunday night due to land interaction with the mountainous terrain of east Cuba. The storm shows little organization on satellite imagery as of Monday afternoon, and could weaken to a tropical depression briefly while over land. Oscar will eventually drift northeast back over water on a path toward the Bahamas. However, overall environmental conditions will be hostile. Slight restrengthening is possible within the next day or so. By midweek, the storm will become absorbed by a non-tropical low pressure system in the Atlantic.

Oscar is the only active storm, and no other tropical development is expected in the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.