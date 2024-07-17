Monday Evening Video Forecast

The extreme summertime heat continues with some relief in sight. A weak front arriving Thursday brings much needed rain and a dip in temperatures for the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Another warm and steamy summer night ahead as temperatures will struggle to fall lower than 80° for some. Tuesday will be almost identical to Monday with temperatures heating quickly through the morning hours with no lack of sunshine or humidity. Afternoon temperatures will return to the mid and upper-90's around the Capital Area Tuesday afternoon, with only a few isolated storms possible. Another Heat Advisory goes into effect on Tuesday, as temperatures will continue to feel as hot as 110° during peak heating hours, so it is recommended to continue to prioritize heat safety when spending time outdoors.

Up Next: While Wednesday continues the streak of hot, humid, and mainly dry days, Thursday offers some relief as a front will inch towards the state. A very weak summertime "cold" front is set to arrive from the north and stall out over the region through the weekend. In result, we will see an increased chance for showers and storms each day, keeping temperatures slightly cooler; all weekend long highs are forecasted near or slightly above 90° in the Capital Area.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.