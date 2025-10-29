Monday Afternoon Video Forecast

Fog could impact your travels this morning. A warm couple of days before chilly weather settles in later in the week. Halloween is looking good!

Today & Tonight

A few patches of fog developed early this morning across the Baton Rouge area, especially near rivers and low-lying spots. The fog will lift quickly after sunrise, giving way to a mostly sunny and warmer afternoon. Highs will reach around 80 degrees with a light southerly breeze.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, with lows in the low to mid 60s. Some patchy fog could redevelop overnight, though widespread dense fog is not expected.

Up Next

A stronger cold front moves into the region Tuesday night into early Wednesday, bringing a few showers as it passes through. Rain totals should remain low, but the front will usher in a much cooler and drier air mass.

By midweek, highs will fall into the 60s and overnight lows will drop into the 40s north of Baton Rouge and near 50 farther south. The cooler, crisp air will linger through the end of the week, making it feel much more like fall. Halloween looks great and trick-or-treaters will enjoy the evening weather. Parents too!

Tropics

Hurricane Melissa remains an extremely dangerous storm in the Caribbean. Maximum sustained winds are 160mph, making it a rare Category 5. The core of the storm is expected to move over or very near Jamaica late tonight and Tuesday, bringing catastrophic wind damage, life-threatening flash flooding, and storm surge.

After crossing Jamaica, Melissa will move toward eastern Cuba by Tuesday night and then the southeastern Bahamas by midweek. While weakening is likely after land interaction, Melissa is expected to remain a powerful hurricane for several more days. There are no direct threats to the U.S. at this time, but interests in the western Atlantic should continue to monitor the storm closely.

– Dave

