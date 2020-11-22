52°
Missing Person in Baton Rouge: 62-year-old Brenda Ross
BATON ROUGE - Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say a woman who was earlier reported missing has been found.
Police say 62-year-old Brenda Ross has been found safe and unharmed.
Ross had been reported missing early Wednesday morning and was located within hours.
She's since been brought home safely.
