Missing Person: Baton Rouge man, Williams Addison Jr., reported missing

BATON ROUGE - A 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday (Dec. 21) has been found, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD).

BRPD says William Addison Jr. has been found safely and returned to his home unharmed.

Authorities are always grateful for the public's assistance in providing law enforcement with information related to the whereabouts of missing persons.

Citizens with pertinent information related to other missing person cases should contact BRPD at 389-2000.