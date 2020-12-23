56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing Person: Baton Rouge man, Williams Addison Jr., reported missing

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday (Dec. 21) has been found, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD).

BRPD says William Addison Jr. has been found safely and returned to his home unharmed.

Authorities are always grateful for the public's assistance in providing law enforcement with information related to the whereabouts of missing persons.

Citizens with pertinent information related to other missing person cases should contact BRPD at 389-2000.

News
Police: Missing Baton Rouge man found safe,...
Police: Missing Baton Rouge man found safe, unharmed
BATON ROUGE - A 76-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday (Dec. 21) has been found, according to the... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, December 22 2020 Dec 22, 2020 Tuesday, December 22, 2020 11:08:00 AM CST December 22, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days