Metro Council raises flood-proofing requirements for future developments

BATON ROUGE - Developers will soon need to meet higher standards when it comes to flood-proofing subdivisions and other developments.

On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted to increase the standard for flood prevention requirements, meaning developments will have to be able to withstand both 10-year and 25-year flood events(meaning a flood with a one-in-25 chance of being matched in a given year). 

Developments were previously held to a 10-year flood standard, but recent flooding has pushed to the council to raise that requirement.

The new 25-year requirement will take effect in six months.

Wednesday, October 25 2017

