Meet new Tiger Band Director Dr. Simon Holoweiko ahead of his Death Valley debut Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The Golden Band from Tiger Land is a staple at every LSU sporting event. But the Tiger Band, like any good team, needs a leader.

Back in July, they found just that when they hired Dr. Simon Holoweiko.

"I'm excited, it's been a whirlwind," Holoweiko told WBRZ.

Holoweiko graduated from Michigan State, and has been heavily involved with the Tiger Band since 2020.

Now he will watch over the band and will be in charge of every note and cheer you hear on game day.

"We've got a great team in place, and we have been working hard, and the students have been unbelievably welcoming and supportive. So we are looking forward to our first game in Tiger Stadium," Holoweiko said.

Holoweiko says he is proud to be in charge of band with so much pageantry.

"This is a storied program with lots of history, but it's one of those programs that once you are in it, you just get sucked into it," Holoweiko said.

While Holoweiko plans on pushing the boundaries at LSU, he says traditions that fans have come to know and love won't be going anywhere.

He also promises the Tiger Band will always deliver what fans want and expect.

"There is certainly that weight of carrying that mantle, but you are reminded by the community when you are coming down Victory Hill what this is about, and it's so much bigger than ourselves," Holoweiko said.

The Grambling State Marching Band is expected to perform at halftime of Saturday's game in Tiger Stadium.