Man who says he was illegally arrested, bitten by police dog suing Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man who was tackled by a Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy and thrashed by their police dog filed a federal lawsuit against the department on Monday.

The suit alleges that Deputy Jeremy Pittman violated Carlos Hernandez's Constitutional rights when he took Hernandez into custody on August 27, 2025.

WBRZ previously reported that LPSO was called to the area of Highway 16 and Lockhart Road, near a daiquiri shop, for what was initially reported as a possible medical incident. LPSO said there were reports of a man, who appeared to be intoxicated, walking in the area.

The lawsuit alleges that there was a language barrier between Hernandez, who is a resident of Honduras and speaks Spanish, and Deputy Pittman. Despite not being able to communicate, Hernandez was tackled by Pittman, who tried to shock him with his taser twice before calling K-9 Diesel to apprehend Hernandez.

WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS

In the deputy's report, Pittman notes that after the dog bite, "Hernandez continued to resist my commands to give me his hands."

WBRZ obtained a video of the dog bite, which showed K-9 Diesel latched onto Hernandez's arm and thrashing his head for more than one minute and 30 seconds. It also shows another deputy, who appears to be beating Hernandez in the head. This deputy was not named in the suit.

The LPSO report says, "The apprehension left Hernandez with a moderate laceration and puncture wounds to his left arm."

According to the lawsuit, the dog bite caused Hernandez permanent disfigurement, and medical bills related to treatments were more than $43,000.

Hernandez was arrested for two counts of resisting a police officer with force or violence, and sat in the Livingston Parish Detention Center for months until both charges were dismissed by District Attorney Scott Perrilloux in January.

The lawsuit says that Deputy Pittman and Sheriff Jason Ard violated Hernandez's Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights. In a statement, Sheriff Ard said information in the lawsuit is incorrect, and the sheriff's office does not agree with the claims.

”This matter involves active litigation that was just filed today. The lawsuit contains numerous factual errors and we deny the allegations made against Deputy Pittman and this office. Pittman is a current LPSO employee. Due to the nature of the litigation, we cannot provide further comment at this time," Ard said.

A week after WBRZ's first story regarding Hernandez's arrest, the sheriff's office said an internal affairs investigation into the incident had been completed. The deputy who struck Hernandez was terminated, and Deputy Pittman was demoted.