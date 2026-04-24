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Man killed in crash after vehicle overturned on US Highway 61 north of Gramercy

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GRAMERCY - One person was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 61 north of Gramercy, Louisiana State Police officials said.

The St. James Sheriff's Office said they were working an overturned vehicle in the median of Highway 61. Emergency officials confirmed that one person was taken to a St. James hospital via ambulance.

State Police said that Aaron Gremillion, 29, of Denham Springs, died from the crash. Gremillion was unrestrained when his vehicle exited the roadway to the left, traveled into the median and overturned, LSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Man killed in crash after vehicle overturned...
Man killed in crash after vehicle overturned on US Highway 61 north of Gramercy
GRAMERCY - One person was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 61 north of Gramercy, Louisiana State Police officials... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, April 21 2026 Apr 21, 2026 Tuesday, April 21, 2026 7:37:00 PM CDT April 21, 2026

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