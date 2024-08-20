79°
Man dead after domestic dispute led to shooting Thursday morning; suspect in custody
BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of a fatal shooting following a domestic dispute on Thursday morning surrendered to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office responded to an apartment complex on Hanks Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday in response to a shooting.
Deputies said early information indicated that a domestic dispute led to a man being shot inside one of the apartments. The man died on the scene.
Multiple people have been detained as deputies continue the investigation.
