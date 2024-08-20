79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dead after domestic dispute led to shooting Thursday morning; suspect in custody

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of a fatal shooting following a domestic dispute on Thursday morning surrendered to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office responded to an apartment complex on Hanks Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday in response to a shooting. 

Deputies said early information indicated that a domestic dispute led to a man being shot inside one of the apartments. The man died on the scene. 

Multiple people have been detained as deputies continue the investigation.

News
Man dead after domestic dispute led to...
Man dead after domestic dispute led to shooting Thursday morning; suspect in custody
BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of a fatal shooting following a domestic dispute on Thursday morning surrendered to the... More >>
4 days ago Thursday, August 15 2024 Aug 15, 2024 Thursday, August 15, 2024 3:25:00 PM CDT August 15, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days