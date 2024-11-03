73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man accused of stealing ATV wanted by Baton Rouge Police

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man accused of stealing an ATV from North Airway Drive.

The man is accused of stealing the ATV on Oct. 18, police said. The man was seen on surveillance footage wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, camo pants and a backpack.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. 

Photo: Capital Region Crime Stoppers

1 day ago Friday, November 01 2024 Nov 1, 2024 Friday, November 01, 2024 11:18:00 AM CDT November 01, 2024

