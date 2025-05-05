Man accused of Kentwood murder in April taken into custody by deputies

KENTWOOD — A man wanted for an April murder in Kentwood was taken into custody Saturday.

Willie Wells Jr., 32, was arrested after Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies began searching for him for the murder of Antonio Famularo, 42, on April 5. Wells was apprehended by a K-9 unit, deputies added.

Deputies said that, just before 1 a.m. a shooting was reported at a Mount Hennan Cut Road home that left Famularo, a resident of the home, dead. Deputies added that the incident stemmed from a drug-related dispute.

Wells was arrested on first-degree murder, armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm charges.