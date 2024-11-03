Madison Prep beats U-High

BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep claimed the District 6-3A championship Thursday night with a 14-6 win over University High.

Two Alfred McKnight touchdowns in the first half put the Chargers on top 14-6 at the break. Madison Prep then blanked the Cubs in the second half.

Madison Prep (6-3, 5-0) now waits for their playoff position.

University High (7-2, 4-1) ends their regular season with Port Allen next Friday, November 8.