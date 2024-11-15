LSU women's basketball with huge signing day

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball program has a lot of talent coming to Baton Rouge in 2025.

Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers signed four five-star recruits on Wednesday, giving LSU the No. 1 2025 recruiting class.

LSU women's basketball 2025 recruiting class

Divine Bourrage, No. 7 (On3), G, Davenport, Iowa

ZaKiya Johnson, No. 4 (On3), G, Shelbyville, Kentucky

Grace Knox, No. 13 (On3), F, Las Vegas, Nevada

Bella Hines, No. 24 (On3), G, Albuquerque, New Mexico

It's the second time in the last three years the LSU women's basketball program has a top-ranked recruiting class.