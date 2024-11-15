50°
LSU women's basketball with huge signing day
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball program has a lot of talent coming to Baton Rouge in 2025.
Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers signed four five-star recruits on Wednesday, giving LSU the No. 1 2025 recruiting class.
Four Five-Stars— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 13, 2024
It’s Showtime ?????? pic.twitter.com/EcU5kVzsHd
LSU women's basketball 2025 recruiting class
- Divine Bourrage, No. 7 (On3), G, Davenport, Iowa
- ZaKiya Johnson, No. 4 (On3), G, Shelbyville, Kentucky
- Grace Knox, No. 13 (On3), F, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Bella Hines, No. 24 (On3), G, Albuquerque, New Mexico
It's the second time in the last three years the LSU women's basketball program has a top-ranked recruiting class.
