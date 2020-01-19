LSU Tiger Band

46°
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers football team isn't the only one getting recognized for this historic season.

The LSU Tiger Marching Band received a round of applause for their outstanding work throughout the 2019 college football season during the LSU celebration ceremony that was held at PMAC on Jan. 18.

The band never missed a beat; they hyped up fans and played a vital role in pumping up the LSU football team for every game. 

Executive Director of the CFB Playoff, Bill Hancock, recognized the marching band for their hard work and dedication.

