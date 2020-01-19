46°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Tiger Band
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers football team isn't the only one getting recognized for this historic season.
The LSU Tiger Marching Band received a round of applause for their outstanding work throughout the 2019 college football season during the LSU celebration ceremony that was held at PMAC on Jan. 18.
The band never missed a beat; they hyped up fans and played a vital role in pumping up the LSU football team for every game.
Executive Director of the CFB Playoff, Bill Hancock, recognized the marching band for their hard work and dedication.
News
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers football team isn't the only one getting recognized for this historic season. The... More >>