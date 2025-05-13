Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball gets No. 10 seed in NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team will host an NCAA Regional for the third straight season.
The 41-14 Tigers earned the No. 10 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and as a result, they will host a four-team regional this upcoming week.
The LSU softball team earns the No. 10 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament!— Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) May 11, 2025
The Tigers play Southeastern in the first round of the Baton Rouge Regional ??#LSU@WBRZ pic.twitter.com/7Jb6siLGKb
LSU will play No. 4 Southeastern on Friday in the opening round of the double-elimination regional. The Tigers beat the Lions 3-2 back on February 9. Uconn and Nebraska are the other two teams in the bracket.
Baton Rouge Regional— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 11, 2025
?? May 16-18
(10) @LSUsoftball@HuskerSoftball@UConnSoftball@LionUpSoftball#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/CvqFANZJTw
