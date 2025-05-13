83°
LSU softball gets No. 10 seed in NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team will host an NCAA Regional for the third straight season.

The 41-14 Tigers earned the No. 10 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and as a result, they will host a four-team regional this upcoming week. 

LSU will play No. 4 Southeastern on Friday in the opening round of the double-elimination regional. The Tigers beat the Lions 3-2 back on February 9. Uconn and Nebraska are the other two teams in the bracket.

