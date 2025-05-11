66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball earns 10 seed in NCAA Tournament

1 hour 35 minutes 8 seconds ago Sunday, May 11 2025 May 11, 2025 May 11, 2025 6:30 PM May 11, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team will host an NCAA Regional for the third straight season.

The 41-14 Tigers earned the No. 10 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and as a result, they will host a four-team regional this upcoming week. 

LSU will play No. 4 Southeastern on Friday in the opening round of the double-elimination regional.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days