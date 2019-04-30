LSU's prez wants next governor to stabilize higher ed funding

BATON ROUGE - LSU's president wants the next governor to put his money where his mouth is.

President F. King Alexander told the Baton Rouge Press Club Monday he wants the next governor to help stop slashing state funds for colleges, invest in workforce training, and provide more money for research.

Since 2009, state funding for colleges has decreased $558 million, from $1 billion down to $491 million, according to the Louisiana Board of Regents. In turn colleges have raised fees and tuitions by $516 million to make up the difference.

Alexander said Louisiana is ranked 46th in the country for its funding of higher education.

All four top candidates for governor have said higher education is one of their top priorities.

"This teeter-toter we've been on, it's hard to plan," said Alexander. "It takes students and parents out of the equation. Faculty leave, they go to other institutions because of just how unstable it's been."

College funding could be addressed as early as January if the next governor calls a special session.