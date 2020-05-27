74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU may require masks on campus next semester, including Tiger Stadium

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - LSU officials say it's likely masks will be required when students physically return to campus.

Interim President Thomas Galligan said Tuesday that the university is looking at an array of precautions for when students return to campus during the fall semester, including potentially canceling fall break. 

Galligan said there's a good chance masks will be required inside classrooms as well. That requirement could also extend to football games, he added. 

The university has not announced any formal plans for physically returning students to campus at this time but say they fully intend to have physical classes in the fall. Summer classes are currently being conducted entirely online. 

News
LSU may require masks on campus next...
LSU may require masks on campus next semester, including Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - LSU officials say it's likely masks will be required when students physically return to campus. Interim... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 2:08:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days