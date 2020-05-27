Latest Weather Blog
LSU may require masks on campus next semester, including Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - LSU officials say it's likely masks will be required when students physically return to campus.
Interim President Thomas Galligan said Tuesday that the university is looking at an array of precautions for when students return to campus during the fall semester, including potentially canceling fall break.
LSU looking into cancelling fall break in order to minimize students coming and going from Baton Rouge— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) May 26, 2020
Galligan said there's a good chance masks will be required inside classrooms as well. That requirement could also extend to football games, he added.
“Certainly possible we will have to wear masks at football games” Galligan— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) May 26, 2020
The university has not announced any formal plans for physically returning students to campus at this time but say they fully intend to have physical classes in the fall. Summer classes are currently being conducted entirely online.
