LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak

BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman Derek Curiel is having a tremendous opening year in college, and head baseball coach Jay Johnson says that is in part due to his ability to make quick and concise corrections.

Curiel had a 43-game on-base streak with the Tigers to start the season, however that came to a close this past weekend against Tennessee.

"He's just one of those guys. The good thing about those types of guys, too is they don't stay down for very long. And again, that goes back to the confidence, get to the setbacks, the intelligence is very highly intelligent, and then just the aptitude to apply it immediately," Johnson said of his newest super Tiger.

The freshman from California didn't let it affect his game for long though as he came back with a vengeance in the next game going 4-for-4 at the plate with one homer, two doubles and a career-high five RBI.

"He's a great player, and I just, I think the makeup is with the separator, and he's highly skilled, maybe as skilled as you could get to college, but it's always the person that's the separator," Johnson said of the quick turnaround to his game.

"You know he showed up Sunday morning, you know, determined look in his eye. And again, I'd said this, I mean, as one of the best games I've ever seen a player play at this level."

Curiel was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, as he helped lead LSU to an SEC series victory over No. 5 Tennessee hitting .417 (5-for-12) in the series with two doubles, one homer, three runs and six RBI.

As impressive as Curiel's 43-game on-base streak is, it really puts former LSU outfielder Dylan Crews single-season reached base safely mark at LSU in perspective.

Crews reached base in all 71 games during the 2023 season.

LSU will open play at Texas A&M on Friday evening to start another SEC series with three weeks remaining in the regular season.