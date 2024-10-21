LSU fined $250k after fans storm field following overtime Ole Miss win; fine to be paid to Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE — The Southeastern Conference has fined LSU $250,000 for its fans storming the Tiger Stadium field after a 29-26 overtime victory, and under a new league policy the money will be paid to the Rebels.

The revised policy, adopted by the conference at SEC Spring Meetings in 2023, says that schools should limit access to the field to official personnel only.

"For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area," the policy states.

Penalties range from $100,000 for a first offense, $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for third and subsequent offenses, the SEC added.

Since the new policy changes, LSU fans took the Pete Maravich Assembly Center's court after a 75-74 men's basketball win over Kentucky in February. Storming the field after Saturday's homecoming game victory is the second offense.

LSU also stormed the field after a 2022 victory over the Rebels. It also drew a $250,000 under the league's previous policy. A few weeks later, fans also stormed the field in a 32-31 win over Alabama and drew another $250,000 fine.

LSU had previously been fined 2018 after a win over Georgia.

The latest fine came a week after the SEC fined both Vanderbilt and Arkansas for their fans rushing the field after wins against Alabama and Tennessee, respectively. Vanderbilt's fans tore down the goal post and carried it over three miles before depositing it into the Cumberland River.

According to the SEC, the policy to fine schools after fans storm the field was adopted in 2004 and financial penalties were increased in 2015 and again in 2023.

Before the 2023 policy change, fines levied against the offending school were deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.