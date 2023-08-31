LSU fans serve up gator

BATON ROUGE - The night before the LSU-Florida game, tailgaters are narrowing in on tomorrow's menu, ready to start cooking early, in time for the 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

The tiger bait of choice this weekend is alligator, and fans brought cooler after cooler of gator to their tailgate.

"We got 10 lbs, so we're looking forward to that," said Jason Wheat.

"We're going to eat some gator," said Brad Marionneaux. "Got about 30 lbs."

Other fans who drove in the Bossier City, weren't so lucky at the grocery store.

"Sad thing, we wanted gator, but they sold out," said Glen Stewart. "Figured we had a little bit of time, but it just didn't happen."

The big crowd expected Saturday will bring more cars. LSU has opened a new lot with 350 extra free spaces. The parking can be found next to the LSU golf course, across from Alex Box Stadium.

Parking opens at 7 a.m.