73°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU defense steps up in win over Ole Miss
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday.
After LSU's 29-26 overtime win against Ole Miss on Saturday, they are now ranked No. 8.
The Tigers were No. 13.
See the full list below.
- Texas
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami (FL)
- Alabama
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Pittsburgh
- SMU
- Illinois
- Army
- Michigan
- Navy
LSU is 5-1 so far this season and 2-0 in the SEC. The Tigers will play Arkansas next Saturday, October 19 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
News
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday. After... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'