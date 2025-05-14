LSU baseball with a big weekend, rise in the polls

BATON ROUGE - After winning a SEC series over visiting previously top-ranked Arkansas this weekend the LSU Tiger baseball team has risen on the national polls to the number one position in three different groups rankings.

LSU moved up from third to first in a couple of polls including D1baseball.com as the Tigers close out the regular season with a road-series at South Carolina starting Thursday.

LSU improved to 40-12 overall and 17-10 in SEC play heading into the last week of conference play.

The Tigers won the first two games against the Razorbacks but dropped Sunday's game 7-4 in the finale regular season game at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU has positioned themselves quite well for the upcoming NCAA Tournament and with the pair of top-ranked wins over the Hogs is expected to host not only NCAA Regional play at the Box but with a couple of wins against the struggling Gamecocks the potential to host a second weekend of NCAA play in the Super Regionals is also likely.

LSU returns to action at 6 p.m. CT Thursday when the Tigers open a three-game SEC series at South Carolina. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network.