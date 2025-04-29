72°
LSU baseball wins series over Tennessee
BATON ROUGE - The bats came alive for the LSU baseball team Sunday, and as a result, the Tigers won the series over Tennessee.
After Tennessee opened the scoring in Sunday's rubber match with two runs in the top of the first, LSU scored the following 12 runs en route to a 12-2 win.
Derek Curiel led LSU at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, and five RBI. Casan Evans got the win on the mound for the Tigers, going six innings and allowing just two runs in his first career start.
LSU improves to 36-9 overall and 14-7 in SEC play.
