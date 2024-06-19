LSU Baseball pitching duo is ready for the post season

BATON ROUGE - As LSU Baseball prepares to travel to Chapel Hill for the NCAA Regional Tournament, their one two punch on the mound is rested and ready to go.

Gage Jump and Luke Holman have become the stars of the LSU pitching staff this season and shined in the SEC Tournament last week.

Jump started the Tigers off in Hoover in the first game against Georgia on Tuesday. He threw for 7 innings, allowing 4 hits, 1 run and he struck out 7 batters.

In the Tigers' next game against Kentucky, Luke Holman matched Jump's performance with a solid outing of his own. He pitched for 6 innings and did not allow a hit nor a run while also recording 7 strikeouts.

Holman currently has a 2.54 ERA this season and Jump has a 3.42 ERA.

As LSU heads into the post season, both pitchers will throw on more than a week's rest which sets them up for success when they take the mound.

Head coach Jay Johnson speaks highly of the duo and he knows what it takes for pitchers to take a team far into the post season.

"I mean, those are workhorse type pitchers, and the best teams I've had have workhorse type pitchers. You know, just thinking about the Omaha teams. You know, Nathan Bannister and Bobby Dalbec in '16. Chase Silseth Garrett Irvin in '21. Obviously Paul Skenes and Ty Floyd in '23, so they fit that and you know, man I've won a lot of games with just average dudes so it's nice to be able to run really good dudes out there, man. I'm telling you like, it's been awesome. I'm not gonna lie," Johnson said.

LSU will face Wofford in the first game of the Chapel Hill Regional on Friday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.