LSU baseball loses series finale to Arkansas

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team lost its home regular season finale 7-4 against Arkansas on Sunday.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the third inning, but the Razorbacks scored four runs in the top of the third to take the lead for good.

LSU made it a 5-4 Razorback lead in the bottom of the eighth with a Chris Stanfield RBI groundout, but Arkansas then answered back with two runs in the top of the ninth before shutting the door on the Tigers in the bottom of the ninth.

LSU won the first two games of the series, with a 13-3 victory on Saturday and a 5-4 win in extra innings on a Friday night game that ended early Saturday morning.

The Tigers, 40-12 overall and 17-10 in SEC play, end the regular season with a series at South Carolina starting on Thursday. The Gamecocks are coached by former LSU coach Paul Mainieri.