LSU baseball dominates Southeastern

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team cruised to a 15-2 run-rule win Tuesday night against Southeastern.

The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning, which included back-to-back home runs from Derek Curiel and Jared Jones to start off the frame. The Tigers had a five-run fifth inning before closing the game out an Ethan Frey grand slam in the bottom of the seventh.

William Schmidt started on the mound for LSU, going 3.1 innings, allowing two runs, and striking out seven Lions.

Derek Curiel went 2-for-2 with two walks. Over the last two games, he his 6-for-6 and has reached base in all nine plate appearances.

LSU is now 37-9 this season. The Tigers will play at Texas A&M on Friday to start a three-game series.