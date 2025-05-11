LSU baseball delayed due to weather, bats struggling late

BATON ROUGE - Update: LSU and Arkansas' game one first pitch will now be at 9:55 p.m.

LSU baseball vs Arkansas will not start at 6:30 p.m. Friday as originally scheduled. The game is in a weather delay, and no start time has been announced yet.

The Tigers are hosting Arkansas for their final regular season series at Alex Box Stadium this weekend. It is their fifth top 10 matchup this season.

Game two of the series is set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. The final two games will air on the SEC Network.