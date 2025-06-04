LSU baseball beats DBU

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team jumped out early on Dallas Baptist, and didn’t look back in Saturday night’s Baton Rouge Regional winner’s bracket game.

The Tigers earned their second straight shutout, beating the Patriots 12-0.

LSU scored two runs in the bottom of the first thanks to an Ethan Frey RBI double. LSU made it a 3-0 game in the second with Chris Stanfield’s first home run of the season. Then, the Tigers added three more runs in the bottom of the third to break the game wide open.

Stanfield led LSU at the plate, going 3-for-4 with the home run and three RBI.

Dallas Baptist starting pitcher Micah Bucknam, who played at LSU last season, only lasted 2.2 innings and allowed six runs.

Kade Anderson got the start on the mound for LSU and continued his dominance. Anderson went seven innings, struck out 11, and didn't allow a run.

The Tigers will play the winner of Little Rock and Dallas Baptist in the Baton Rouge Regional championship game Sunday at 8 p.m. LSU only has to win once to advance to a Super Regional, while the opponent has to win twice.