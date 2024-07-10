LSU adds additional parking for this football season

BATON ROUGE - LSU is preparing for gameday on Saturday by enhancing the experience for fans.

Officials told News Two that about 300 additional parking spaces will be added near the band practice hall. In addition, approximately 400 spaces will be used this year that are adjacent to the Hayfield lot for SEC games.

Free parking will be available in the Hayfield and Levy Lots, as well as the Old Front Nine lot on the corner of Nicholson and Burbank Drive.

This year, law enforcement officials said contraflow on Nicholson Drive will not be implemented after the game. University officials said they want to make sure the traffic is continuously moving.

"Our goal is to create a steady flow of moving traffic and to avoid that 'stop-n-go' effect," said Assistant Athletic Director David Taylor.

People who have questions about gameday traffic and parking can ask them during a Facebook Q&A Thursday at 11 a.m. on the LSU Facebook page.

The LSU Tigers play against the McNeese State Cowboys during Saturday's game at 6:30 pm in Tiger Stadium.