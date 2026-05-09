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Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrates Planetarium Month

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BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum is celebrating Planetarium Month with a series of events at the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, including a special debut on International Planetarium Day.

International Planetarium Day is being celebrated on Thursday and marks 100 years since the first planetarium opened in 1925.

The celebration kicks off with the debut of a new production, "Navigating the Cosmos," at noon on Thursday.

Tickets are available here.

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Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrates Planetarium...
Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrates Planetarium Month
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum is celebrating Planetarium Month with a series of events at the... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 Thursday, May 07, 2026 6:12:00 AM CDT May 07, 2026

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