Local softball team raising money for Hurricane Laura victims

Like most kids, 12-year-old Anna Herod enjoys spending time with her friends and playing softball for the Louisiana Patriots team.

With the help of her mother who coaches the team, Anna and her teammates spent the weekend on the side of the highway, waving signs and collecting donations.

“We walked around with the signs asking for donations and people looked at them and actually seemed to really care. There was people bringing food, water and other stuff," Anna said.

Collectively, the group has raised $1,200 in cash so far. They are planning to donate the money and used softball equipment to a softball team who has been affected by Hurricane Laura.

Anna says she was inspired to raise money because she knows all to well what it feels like to lose everything from a natural disaster. In 2016, her home flooded and it devastated her family.

“It’s the most terrifying, horrible thing to almost ever happen. When you lose everything, it’s everything. You can’t just magically get it back," Anna said.

The team plans to continue collecting donations, but they have yet to find a recipient.

