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Local schools win big at Outdoor Track and Field State Meet
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BATON ROUGE - The 2A and 3A Outdoor Track and Field State Meets got off to a bit of a rocky start with a weather delay, but the schools waited out the rain and did eventually get onto the track at Bernie Moore Stadium.
The field events, however, were pushed inside. That's where LSU football signee Lamar Brown did shot put. The U-High thrower hit 19.08m, almost four more meters farther than the second place thrower and a class record, and claimed the title.
Brown's Cubs had a good day. U-High finished with 74 points to win the team title in Boys 3A. On the girls side, Baton Rouge schools swept the top three as Parkview Baptist finished first, Madison Prep took second and U-High took third.
In 2A, Episcopal won both the boys title and the girls title.
BOYS 2A TEAM SCORES:
- EPISCOPAL, 96 pts
- LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN, 80 pts
- SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER, 46 pts
- OUACHITA CHRISTIAN/ISIDORE NEWMAN (TIE), 38 pts
BOYS 3A TEAM SCORES
- U-HIGH, 74 pts
- NORTHWEST, 58 pts
- GLEN OAKS, 52 pts
- ST. JAMES, 45 pts
- JOHN F. KENNEDY, 37 pts
GIRLS 2A TEAM SCORES
- EPISCOPAL, 84 pts
- LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN, 59 pts
- LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE CHARTER, 42 pts
- METAIRIE PARK COUNTRY DAY, 38 pts
- ISIDORE NEWMAN, 36 pts
GIRLS 3A TEAM SCORES
- PARKVIEW BAPTIST, 118 pts
- MADISON PREP, 68 pts
- U-HIGH, 58 pts
- ACADIANA RENAISSANCE CENTER, 34 pts
- IOTA, 27 pts
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