Local organizations working to address truancy in schools

BATON ROUGE - Local organizations are working together to lower the state truancy rates at the Partners In Education Luncheon, hosted by Volunteers In Public Schools.

"Rise Together to Tackle Truancy" highlights chronic absenteeism which VIPS says is a pressing issue in Louisiana.

A panel discussion with local leaders will take place at the luncheon.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.