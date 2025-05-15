90°
Latest Weather Blog
Local organizations working to address truancy in schools
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Local organizations are working together to lower the state truancy rates at the Partners In Education Luncheon, hosted by Volunteers In Public Schools.
"Rise Together to Tackle Truancy" highlights chronic absenteeism which VIPS says is a pressing issue in Louisiana.
A panel discussion with local leaders will take place at the luncheon.
The event will take place on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.
News
BATON ROUGE - Local organizations are working together to lower the state truancy rates at the Partners In Education Luncheon,... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships
-
U-High baseball eyes another state title
-
LSU softball gearing up for Baton Rouge Regional