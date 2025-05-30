Local libraries participating in 2025 summer reading challenge for all ages

BATON ROUGE - All ages can win big this summer just by reading! It's part of the local libraries' summer reading program.

The Color Our World challenge begins Sunday, June 1 and runs through Friday, August 15.

First, sign up at your local library location or online. Then, read books and log them into your Beanstack account to earn virtual badges and completion rewards, as well as entries for weekly prize drawings! There are reading challenges and incentives for kids, teens and even adults!

Libraries across the state will also be hosting free programs, workshops and more throughout the summer. You can find your local library here.