Livingston Police, autism therapy group still raising money to help kids on the spectrum

LIVINGSTON — While Autism Acceptance Month has passed, community outreach continued Tuesday in the town of Livingston.

For the third year in a row, Livingston Police have partnered with "Money for Launch," a therapy organization committed to helping kids on the spectrum.

The group is still accepting donations and is asking for the public's help.

"Three years ago, we fell in love with Launch Therapy Center in Denham Springs. They are one of those companies that you can bring your child to for therapy, and they will not cut you off, even when insurance runs out," Livingston Police Lieutenant Chris Wadsworth said, noting that police cruisers are being branded with puzzle pieces during the donation drive. "So, this money matters."



Each puzzle piece on a police unit represents an opportunity to donate. The deadline to donate is May 15.