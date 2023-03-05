Livingston Parish releases priority road list

LIVINGSTON - Work on the next batch of roads is expected to begin within the next month after the Livingston Parish Council approved the priority road list Thursday.



It's easy to see why Jack Allen Road in French Settlement tops the list as the parish's worst road. Some residents, like A.J. Tranchina, say your eggs could even break after hitting a pothole on the way home from the grocery store.



"They repair a hole and it don't take long for another hole to come up, you know. There's holes all over, scattered all over," he said. "It's really dangerous for people. The sides of the roads are ate up, you know. You hate to get over cause you might ruin your tire."



Livingston Parish leaders added another 13 roads to the list that now totals 40 roads. That comes after the parish added another $3.5 million to the pot to fix roads. Just to overlay the two miles of Jack Allen Road will cost the parish $744,095.



"That's probably true. As bad as it is, they've tried repairing it, but it's just not holding up," said resident Judy Lobell. "It's terrible. It's got lots of potholes. The sides of the road keeps breaking off."



Although the priority list is ordered by rank, the contractor will decide where to start on the list based on where construction equipment is located. Below you can find an interactive map with the top 10 worst roads in Livingston Parish as well as the full list of roads ranked by priority.

Rank Road Location 1 Jack Allen Road Between La. 42 and La. 444 2 Courtney Road - Phase 2 Between La. 447 and Cane Market Road La. 1024 3 Chene Blanc - Phase 2 Off La. 22 in French Settlement 4 Buck Perkins Lane La. 447, north of Railroad tracks 5 Maryland Street Between Florida Blvd. and MLK Jr. Drive 6 Iowa Street Between S. Range Road and Red Oak Road 7 Falcon Crest Drive - Phase 2 End of Brown Road to Hwy. 16 8 Joe May Road (North) Between La. 447 and Hammack Road 9 Joe May Road (South) Between La. 447 and Hammack Road 10 Fayard Road Between Main Street and Blood River Road 11 South Satsuma Road - Phase 2 Between I-12 and Hwy. 42 12 Springhill Drive Off Pete's Hwy (La. 16) 13 Laurel Avenue Willows Subdivision 14 Perkins Road - Phase 2 (North) Between La. 1019 and La. 1024 15 Perkins Road - Phase 3 (South) Between La. 1019 and La. 1024 16 Colonial Drive Off Old River Road in Colonial Cove Subdivision 17 Friendship Road Between La. 447 and La. 1024 18 Swamp Drive Off Sophia Noel 19 White Oak Off Texas Street 20 Briar Oak Drive The Lakes at Fenwood 21 Wesley Street Between Florida Blvd. and Rodeo Drive 22 Ball Park Road La. 447, north of Railroad tracks 23 Dixie Street Between Florida Blvd. and Rodeo Drive 24 Caraway Road Between La. 1019 and La. 1023 25 Peak Lane Between La. 1027 and Florida Blvd. 26 Winter Ridge Drive The Lakes at Fenwood 27 Hillon Hood Road Between Pete's Hwy and 4-H Club Road 28 Deerfield Drive The Lakes at Fenwood 29 Old CC Road Between Pea Ridge Road and La. 43 30 Fawnwood Drive The Lakes at Fenwood 31 Harris Road Between Pete's Hwy. and 4-H Club Road 32 Timberwood Drive Between Briar Oak and Fox Run 33 Henry Road Off La. 22 in Killian 34 Ballard Lane / Sunset Lane Between Dawn Street and Ballard Lane 35 North Achord Road Off Gaylord Road 36 Lynn Street Between Gaylord Road and Dana Street 37 Herman Ernest Road - Phase 2 Off Caraway Road 38 Bush Lane Off Outback Road (North of Live Oak High) 39 Karli Lane - Phase 2 Off Ross Trail / Off Wagner Road 40 Juban Road Extension Between Florida Blvd. and Lockhart Road