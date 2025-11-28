59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish man arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a shooting

Related Story

HAMMOND - A Livingston Parish man was arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office in collaboration with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police following a shooting that led to a chase spanning two parishes on Wednesday.

Deputies said that a dispute between two men at a home in Ponchatoula resulted in a shooting that left a female bystander shot in the arm before Andres Gutierrez, 19, allegedly fled the scene. 

Gutierrez led deputies on a chase into the Slidell area until his truck ran out of fuel, allowing him to be arrested at a gas station.

Gutierrez was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated flight from an officer and animal cruelty, according to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office. 

 

News
Livingston Parish man arrested after allegedly fleeing...
Livingston Parish man arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a shooting
HAMMOND - A Livingston Parish man was arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office in collaboration with the St. Tammany... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 26 2025 Nov 26, 2025 Wednesday, November 26, 2025 1:08:00 PM CST November 26, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days