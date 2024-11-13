70°
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed
BATON ROUGE - High school football playoff brackets are out in Louisiana.
The LHSAA released the brackets, which include eight different divisions, Sunday afternoon.
The Dunham Tigers (10-0) received the No. 1 overall seed in Division III select.
Lutcher is the No. 2 overall seed in Division II non-select and University High is the No. 2 overall seed in Division II select.
The moment we’ve all been waiting for… the 2024 Football Playoff Brackets are here! The road to the Dome starts now! ????— LHSAA (@LHSAAsports) November 10, 2024
https://t.co/4y9TzAjIL9 pic.twitter.com/pbbbAxXVd0
For a look at all of the high school football playoff brackets in Louisiana, click here.
All championship games will be held at the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, the LHSAA reinstated the U-High football team's wins after revoking them due to an ineligible player... More >>
