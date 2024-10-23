74°
Latest Weather Blog
Krewe of 10/31 Consortium hosts costume giveaway for underprivileged kids in Donaldsonville
Related Story
DONALDSONVILLE — The Halloween Krewe 10/31 Consortium held its first costume giveaway in Donaldsonville over the weekend.
Kids were able to get costumes, balloon animals and everything else Halloween. The consortium focuses on helping kids whose parents may not be able to afford a costume or candy normally.
"We want to help parents give their kids those core memories of a fun, safe, creative Halloween," co-founder Kelley Stein said.
This week, 10/31 will be hosting their Fifolet festival starting Thursday with a pub crawl and a zombie costume contest. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Origin Hotel and Passe Bar on Third Street.
News
DONALDSONVILLE — The Halloween Krewe 10/31 Consortium held its first costume giveaway in Donaldsonville over the weekend. Kids were... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person taken to hospital after being hit by car, officials say
-
Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking...
-
Pointe Coupee 4-H holding costume show for middle school-aged kids, their pets
-
Multiple fires north of Clinton under control, roadway back open
-
Teenage brothers arrested in connection to Independence homicide