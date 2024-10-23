74°
Krewe of 10/31 Consortium hosts costume giveaway for underprivileged kids in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE — The Halloween Krewe 10/31 Consortium held its first costume giveaway in Donaldsonville over the weekend.

Kids were able to get costumes, balloon animals and everything else Halloween. The consortium focuses on helping kids whose parents may not be able to afford a costume or candy normally. 

"We want to help parents give their kids those core memories of a fun, safe, creative Halloween," co-founder Kelley Stein said.

This week, 10/31 will be hosting their Fifolet festival starting Thursday with a pub crawl and a zombie costume contest. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Origin Hotel and Passe Bar on Third Street. 

Monday, October 21 2024

