Kentwood man arrested for uploading child sexual abuse material to social media
KENTWOOD - A Kentwood man was arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force following an investigation beginning in August for the uploading of child sexual assault material onto a social media app.
Michael Helton, 44, was arrested after detectives analyzed several of his devices and determined that he was responsible for publishing the content to social media, according to TPSO.
Helton was booked on seven counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, with additional counts expected to follow.
