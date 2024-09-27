69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Jared Sparks - Fans\' Choice Athlete of the Week 9

GEISMAR, LA - Patience was truly a virtue for Dutchtown Quarterback Jared Sparks.

    He's the undisputed starter now, but has been competing fot 3 years to be the leader of the offense. This year, he's showing why it was worth the wait. He's thrown for over 1,400 yards and 14 TDs. 

    The mental aspect of the game took some time, but Sparks has always been a hard worker and physically gifted. So much so, Southern Miss offered him a scholarship before he ever started a game for the Griffins. Now, Sparks has the opportunity to follow in a new family tradition of playing football at the next level.

 

8 years ago Wednesday, November 04 2015

