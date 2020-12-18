Interview: 'Where the Money Reside' viral star discusses his inspiration

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge car salesman has gone viral after posting an amusing homemade music video that details a special to customers looking to purchase a new vehicle.

If you didn’t know ... this why i sell so many cars .. i promote myself pic.twitter.com/sfkoH8Tbv5 — Relly B. (@durrellyrell) December 14, 2020

Relly B., whose real name is Durrell Smylie, took to Twitter to post his creative video about his special discount, in order to hopefully bring in more buyers. He says the pandemic affected sales drastically, which is what inspired his off-the-wall video.

But it isn't about how many cars he sells, it's about the way he sells them.

He begins the video by popping out of the trunk of a car and chanting, "Because i'm at, where the what? Where the money reside" before explaining the special.

He describes the deal, saying, "I'm doing something really big this month. Any deal that y'all got and they beating us, I'm going to beat... Just give me your VIN and the paper, because I'm in."

He goes on to say that he frequently creates special deals like this for customers.

"I give all these good deals and everything else," Smylie says, "Y'all better ask about me because I do this all the time. Y'all better ask about me."

According to Smylie, the entire video was made up on the spot. "Boom, I just started doing it on my own. I would just like freestyle everything. Nothing is scripted. Nothing is planned," he said.

Smylie's Twitter descriptions says he works at Richard's Honda on Millerville Road, and he says that by producing this video, he hopes to inspire others to work harder.

"I used to clown with people on social media. I used to tell them I'm going to work, y'all get up, let's go get this money. Don't matter what kind of job you have. Don't let nobody say nothing about what kind of job you have because you have a job," he said.

The video has generated over 3 million views as of Wednesday (Dec. 16), leading him to copyright and trademark his catchy phrase, "Where the money reside." The copyright office says it will take 12 to 16 weeks before his application is finalized.