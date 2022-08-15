International company leaving Port Allen for Livingston Parish

WALKER - An international company known for supplying McDonald's restaurants is making a $20 million investment in the city of Walker.



Martin-Brower will make the move from its current Port Allen location to Walker within the next year. The company broke ground on its new site inside the Livingston Parish Industrial Park Tuesday.



"We are so excited about this opportunity. Our employees have been in Port Allen for the last 30 years working in a very congested environment. This new state-of-the-art distribution center is exactly what they deserve," said Martin-Brower General Manager Larry Daigle.



The new facility will house more than 160 full-time jobs with a majority of employees transferring from Port Allen. Walker Mayor Rick Ramsey says the business will also create hundreds of construction jobs and bring money into Walker.



"This is going to be a state-of-the-art modern facility with a go-green attitude where they recycle water," he said. "It will be a modern facility that I think everybody would like to be associated with, so I think it will bring more business in."



Daigle says the site in Walker provides Martin-Brower with everything it needs to move forward with business.



"Not only is it well-located located next to the I-12 corridor, it has rail access which is critical to our future business needs, a great employment base which we really look forward to taking advantage of, but it's also close enough to our current facility where we can maintain our current employee base," said Daigle.



Martin-Brower expects the new distribution center to be built within a year.