69°
Latest Weather Blog
Insurance Commissioner working to bring insurance companies back to the state and lower costs for residents
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge deals major Livingston Parish development project a setback
-
Body found in Mississippi River, washed up near USS Kidd
-
Video shows machete-swinging man trying to break into Mandeville home
-
Bill to create crime prevention district around LSU passes through House, could...
-
Corruption watchdogs question move giving Council on Aging CEO full access to...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View