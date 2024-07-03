82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Inside the Weather: Waterspouts

Along the Gulf Coast, we have plenty of water. So what happens when severe weather kicks up a tornado that moves over said water? Storm Station Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus takes a look in the associated video.

For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Inside The Weather: Waterspouts
